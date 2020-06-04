Henderson golf course development nearing final approval

The City Council unanimously approved with conditions a plan to develop the Black Mountain Golf and Country Club. It comes back to council for final approval this month.

A shuttered Henderson golf course got a step closer to development Tuesday night.

City Council members unanimously approved facets of the project including rezoning and a development agreement for Black Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, because the vote changes Henderson municipal code, it must come back to the council at its June 16 meeting for final approval, first by a committee and then by the full council.

The council considered plans to fill the closed golf course with 1,275 homes. However, council members passed the item with conditions, including capping the total number of homes at 1,100.

Development of the golf course has been met with resistance from neighbors. On Tuesday, council members heard public comment from people who oppose the project.

They complained about housing density, traffic and not having the ability to attend the meeting in person.

In plans submitted to the city last year, a developer wanted to put 1,800 homes on the golf course. It was later reduced to 1,275.

Now, no more than 200 homes are slated for the Founders Nine, the original nine holes of the golf course. Councilwoman Michelle Romero, who proposed the changes, also said she wanted a park proposed for the Founders site to be larger. Of the new homes, at least 25 percent must be single-story, and built near existing homes.

Additional planning documents would need to be submitted to the city in the future, and house designs would need to be reviewed by staff.

The Founders Nine opened in 1958. The course expanded to 18 holes five years later, then to 27 holes in 2002. It returned to 18 holes in 2013 before going into bankruptcy in 2017. The golf course closed in November 2018.

