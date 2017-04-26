House begins hearing on reviving Yucca Mountain

The endurance to the south portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. Sam Morris Las Vegas Review-Journal

WASHINGTON — A House hearing on reviving the mothballed Yucca Mountain nuclear repository in Nevada opened Wednesday as lawmakers begin the process to write legislation that would authorize funding for permanent and interim storage of waste.

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on the environment, is looking to write a bill following seven hearings on the need to address the growing problem of storing nuclear waste from power plants nationwide.

Legislation would amend the Nuclear Energy Waste Policy Act, and include measures needed to restart licensing and development of the Yucca Mountain site, which was defunded by President Barack Obama in 2012.

The hearing, and President Donald Trump’s budget blueprint for fiscal year 2018, which includes $120 million to restart Yucca development and seek interim storage sites, has prompted a wave of political outrage in Nevada.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, and the state Assembly, have vowed to fight federal efforts to store nuclear waste at the Nye County site, located 90 miles north of Las Vegas.

A majority of the state’s congressional delegation is scheduled to testify at the hearing in opposition to Yucca Mountain.

In prepared testimony, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., called federal plans for Yucca Mountain “a thorn in Nevada’s side”; Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., referred to it as a “boondoggle”; and Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., claimed in “unsafe.”

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., whose congressional district includes the Nye County site, said it is “exceedingly unfair that Nevada is asked to serve as dumping ground for the rest of the country’s waste.”

But Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who has filed the Sensible Nuclear Waste Disposition Act, said in a prepared text that a decision by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission must be made, one way or another, on Yucca Mountain, before the Department of Energy can consider other options for long-term waste storage.

Wilson said there are 121 communities across 39 states that are grappling with temporary storage while the country lacks a permanent repository.

Other witnesses were expected to testify that there is currently 79,000 tons of waste that needs to be stored.

Yucca Mountain was designated as a permanent site for nuclear waste disposal by Congress in 1987. More than $15 billion was spent to prepare the site.

Obama, at the behest of then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., defunded the program in 2012. The Department of Energy under the Obama administration declared the site unworkable.

But the DOE and Congress have yet to identify another site for permanent storage. And nuclear waste continues to be stored temporarily at the plants and other locations.

The state of Texas, which has a nuclear power plant, has filed a lawsuit to force the federal government to adhere to the 1980s legislation and permanently dispose of the waste. Nevada has responded to that lawsuit.

The state also has denied the federal government water rights at the facility.

Several Nevada counties, including Nye County where Yucca Mountain is located, have encouraged continued studies, despite the political opposition.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry toured this mothballed facility recently, and then met with Sandoval in Las Vegas. Both acknowledged a personal friendship. Sandoval endorsed Perry in his failed Republican presidential nomination battle eventually won by Trump.

Shimkus has argued that the government has neglected its obligation under the Nuclear Policy Waste Act to dispose of the waste at the designated Yucca Mountain site.

Contact Gary Martin at 202-662-7390 or gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.