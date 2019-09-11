90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

House Democrats pass 3 gun control bills

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2019 - 3:34 pm
 

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on a key congressional panel rammed through three gun violence prevention bills as Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump continued Wednesday to study alternatives amid mounting public pressure to act.

Trump told reporters he spoke with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who crafted an expanded background bill in 2013, as well as Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., about potential legislation in the aftermath of recent deadly mass shootings.

“We’re going to take a look at a lot of different things,” Trump said.

Asked if he supported expanded background checks, Trump said “there’s a lot of things under discussion. Some things will never happen … and some very meaningful things can happen.”

The comment came one day after Trump warned against Senate consideration of proposed background check legislation and the need to protect the Second Amendment.

Democrats have seized on growing public outrage over recent mass shootings to push Senate Republicans and the White House on gun control bills, urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to take up an expanded background check bill passed by the House in February.

House passing bills

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines, 23-16, late Tuesday to pass a series of bills.

One would encourage states to pass “red flag” laws to allow authorities to take away weapons from people deemed threatening and another would prevent someone with a hate crime conviction from obtaining a weapon.

The third measure, sponsored by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and others, would ban high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Those magazines have been used in mass shootings in Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the recent attacks in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and Odessa, Texas.

“The fact is, high capacity magazines are used for one thing — high capacity killing,’’ said Titus and other co-sponsors of the bill, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., in a statement.

Their joint statement noted a need to act quickly.

The National Rifle Association is opposed to expanded background checks and firearms legislation, calling it an infringement of the Second Amendment right to bear arms. The group notes that in most mass shootings, the gunmen obtained their weapons legally, and would not have been stopped by expanding background checks to all gun sales.

Awash in money

The polarizing issue in Congress has led to lobbying efforts by both sides, with the NRA and other gun rights groups donating heavily to Republicans and gun control groups backing Democratic campaigns and causes.

The gun rights interests gave $149 million over the past three decades to candidates, while gun control interests gave $21 million to campaigns and candidates, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan group that tracks money in politics.

McConnell has repeatedly said he will not take up legislation that is not endorsed by the president. Trump has threatened to veto the House-passed expanded background check bill, instead urging lawmakers to address mental illness.

But Democrats who co-sponsored the bill to ban high-capacity ammunition magazines laid the blame for legislative inaction on McConnell.

“It is well past time for Senator McConnell to listen to the will of the American people calling for sensible action on gun violence, and quit doing the gun lobby’s bidding,” Titus and the bill’s co-sponsors said in a statement.

Pressure mounts with each incident

Earlier this week, McConnell brushed off the criticism as “theatrics” and urged Democrats to work with Republicans on legislation that could be passed and signed into law.

Republicans in Congress are feeling the pressure from constituents to act as horrific shootings continue to occur.

Public pressure on Congress and the White House intensified in August when 51 people were murdered in three mass shootings. Those deaths don’t include those in the Gilroy attack, which occurred at the end of July.

In every instance, the killer had high capacity magazines and used various semi-automatic assault weapons. In Dayton, the shooter had a drum magazine that held 100 rounds and was legally purchased in Texas.

That device allowed him to shoot 41 rounds in just 32 seconds before police shot and killed him.

In the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting in Las Vegas, the gunman legally purchased semi-automatic rifles over a period of time, used high-capacity ammunition magazines and attached “bump stocks” to accelerate the rate of fire.

Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, used his 32nd floor hotel room as a perch to fire 1,100 rounds into a crowd of concertgoers below. There were 58 people killed and hundreds wounded in what the FBI has characterized as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Trump ordered the Justice Department to reclassify bump stocks to make them illegal, a move applauded by Republicans who favored an administrative action over legislation to outright ban the devices.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Jim Marchant Talks Gun Control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies.
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. Th ...
Supreme Court approves broad enforcement of asylum limits
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The administration has said that it wants to close the gap between an initial asylum screening and a final decision on asylum that most people do not win.

In an April 18, 2018, file photo, National security adviser John Bolton, left, listens to Presi ...
Never expected to last, how the Bolton-Trump union came apart
By Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

This account of how their relationship unraveled is based on interviews with current and former administration officials and Republicans close to the White House. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

North Carolina 9th district Republican congressional candidate Dan Bishop celebrates his victor ...
GOP holds NC House seat, shows frailty in suburbs
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Conservative Republican Dan Bishop won a special election for an open House seat in North Carolina, averting a demoralizing Democratic capture of a district the GOP has held for nearly six decades.

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks ...
Iran pleads with US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

Iran’s president urged the U.S. on Wednesday to “put warmongers aside” as tensions roil the Persian Gulf amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answers a question from an audience member after giving a speech ...
US steps up anti-Iran campaign ahead of UN General Assembly
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is stepping up its campaign to get other nations to boost pressure on Iran as world leaders prepare to meet at the United Nations this month. Even as President Donald Trump dismissed his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, the administration pressed ahead with accusations of Iranian untrustworthiness and deceit.