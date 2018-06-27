House rejects Republican immigration bill, ignoring Trump

Despite tweaking their immigration bill, House GOP leaders failed to bridge the gap between conservatives and moderates and watched the legislation die Wednesday for lack of unity in their caucus on a divisive issue just months before the midterm elections.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, talks to reporters following a GOP strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

WASHINGTON — Despite tweaking their immigration bill, House GOP leaders failed to bridge the gap between conservatives and moderates and watched the legislation die Wednesday for lack of unity in their caucus on a divisive issue just months before the midterm elections.

The House voted 301-121 against the bill despite last-minute pleading by President Donald Trump for Republicans to pass the legislation to make Democrats look soft on border security and crime.

The Nevada congressional delegation split along party lines, with Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., voting for the bill and Democratic Reps. Dina Titus, Jacky Rosen and Ruben Kihuen voting against it.

Conservative Republicans walked away from the brokered GOP bill that tried to provide $25 billion for a border wall and cuts in legal immigration in exchange for citizenship for undocumented immigrant youth and a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Republicans also included language to streamline adjudication of asylum requests at the Southwest border and measures to prevent family separations following the outcry of recent weeks over Trump’s “zero tolerance” enforcement policy on illegal immigration.

It was not enough to save the legislation, which was pulled from the floor twice last week.

No Democrat supported the bill. In fact, the House GOP legislation was designed to block a bipartisan effort between Democrats and moderate Republicans who threatened to force a vote by GOP leadership through a little-used parliamentary tool known as a discharge petition.

Republican leaders were confounded by Trump, who sent shifting messages.

After compelling Congress to provide a legislative fix to the family separations to quell international condemnation, the president then tweeted that Republicans should drop efforts to pass a bill because it lacked the votes by Democrats in the Senate.

He flipped again on Wednesday, tweeting that the House should approve the bill: “PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME. WIN!”

Democrats have been openly critical of the president, who they say set off the firestorm and family separations with the zero tolerance policy in April.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said “the president created this problem. The quickest way to solve it is administratively.”

Republicans were working on their own narrow bill to address just family separations through adjudication of cases to keep families together.

Even though Trump signed an executive order last week to stop the separations, it violated a long-standing court ruling that immigrant children cannot be held beyond 20 days. Republicans said the Trump order reversing earlier policy was under court review.

And although GOP senators have sought a quick solution to the humanitarian crisis created at the border, a negotiating team headed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, indicated Wednesday that it was unlikely a bill would be ready this week.

The House and Senate are off next week for the Fourth of July holiday.

In the House, the intraparty battle over the immigration bill fell along ideological lines as some conservatives could not vote for earned citizenship for immigrants brought into this country illegally by parents. They called the citizenship plan, which required background checks, military service or education and a decade’s long wait, an “amnesty.”

Republican hardliners also worried that codifying the Obama-era DACA program would upset their base voters.

Moderates were equally as opposed to the bill’s reduction in family-based legal immigration, termed “chain migration” by conservatives, the burden for DREAMer youth to receive DACA protections for deportation and spending $25 billion on a wall along the Southwest border.

The Senate failed to pass several bills addressing DACA and border security earlier this year.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.