Hundreds of Trump supporters descend on D.C. ahead of vote

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump descended on the nation’s capital Tuesday ahead of a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes cast in November’s election.

People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — “The Trump base, they want to see fighters,” said Las Vegan Courtney Holland. That’s why she is participating in Wednesday’s “March for Trump” rally on the very day Congress is expected to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Holland and hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the nation’s capital Tuesday ahead of a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding, to count the electoral votes cast in November’s election.

Trump has repeatedly said there was widespread fraud in the election, and sees the joint session as one of his final attempts to overturn the results. He encouraged his supporters to come to Washington and announced on Twitter that he would speak at the rally at 8 a.m. Pacific time: “Arrive early – doors open at 7 AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS!”

“No matter what happens on Wednesday, there’s going to be a shift, especially within the conservative base,” said Holland, who organized five days of “Stop the Steal” protests in front of the Clark County election center after the Nov. 3 election. “I don’t think the Republican Party will ever be the same.”

Outside Washington, Trump supporters will hold rallies in their communities, including a Trump car parade on The Strip that starts at 9 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon, many Trump supporters gathered in Washington under gray skies for a pre-rally rally at Freedom Plaza. Among the speakers was former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, whom the president pardoned after he was twice convicted of lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“We stand at a crucible moment in United States history,” Flynn told the crowd. “This country is awake now.”

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called in National Guard troops to help bolster the city’s police force and urged local residents to stay away from downtown.

“I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful,” Bowser said in a statement.

“I will simply hope that the insanity does not turn to violence,” Democratic pollster Paul Maslin told the Review-Journal as he cited a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, and threats against Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a subject of the president’s Twitter vitriol since Trump lost the Peach State.

“I hope there won’t be any violence,” Holland said as well.

Having attended an earlier pro-Trump rally in the nation’s capital to promote “election integrity,” Holland said she had learned to “be out during the day” in numbers, but then lay low at night when radical left-wing activists harassed Trump supporters.

D.C. authorities posted signs to inform the public about a local law that prohibits individuals from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of any First Amendment activity and federal law that bans possession of firearms on national park grounds, including Freedom Plaza, the Ellipse and National Mall.

Nevada GOP operative Jesse Law said he has “a lot of faith in the goodness of the people who are going here for Trump,” which is why he is bringing his mother and sister to the rally.

Law said that party officials were involved in “a flurry of activity over the weekend” trying to set out a strategy to turn the election in Trump’s favor.

Among those strategizing about how to turn an outcome after all 50 states have certified their electors was former GOP state Assemblyman Jim Marchant who offered, “it’s all in how you interpret the Constitution.”

“Nobody really knows what’s going to happen. Nobody really knows what President Trump’s gonna do. Nobody knows what Vice President Mike Pence is gonna do,” Marchant said. “We’re just trying to see if there’s anything we can do to keep President Trump as our president.”

Maslin’s response: “These people are undermining the democracy that made this country strong.”

Vice President Al Gore conceded defeat in 2000. Hillary Clinton conceded in 2016. After 60-plus failed lawsuits to contest Biden’s victory, said Maslin, “It’s time. You don’t have to be happy about it.”

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office on Jan. 20.

Maslin conceded that many Trump voters sincerely believe that the president won re-election despite Biden’s 7 million vote lead. But he argued, “that horse has been guided to a dirty stream by a whole bunch of people who should have known better.”

Can it succeed? Law answered, “I define success by whatever happens is in God’s hands.”

