Incumbent faces challenge from predecessor’s son in NLV Ward 1

Two-term incumbent Councilman Issac Barron is facing Lance Eliason, the son of his predecessor, in the June 14 primary for North Las Vegas City Council.

Isaac Barron, left, and Lance Eliason, candidates for North Las Vegas Council Ward 1, 2022 primary.

North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron is seeking his third and final term representing Ward 1, facing off against political novice and hospital service professional Lance Eliason.

Barron, a Rancho High School teacher, said he wants to continue to shepherd the council’s current projects across the finish line.

“When that gets done, I’d be happy to just walk away into the sunset,” he said.

Eliason, whose father Robert Eliason previously served as Ward 1 councilman and as the city’s constable, said he hopes to be the voice of parents.

Here’s each candidate’s vision for the ward, which has the largest Hispanic population in the city and encompasses downtown and the city’s east side.

Isaac Barron

Barron said he has some unfinished business.

He wants to attract more technology jobs and continue diversifying the city’s workforce, with a focus on recruiting North Las Vegans and veterans.

He sees transforming downtown to a walkable area, with affordable housing, medical clinics, entertainment and many other new businesses. He also wants to continue his efforts to create programs for seniors and youth and renew the city’s parks.

“Every spare time that I don’t have working, I’m working for the residents because it literally is my community,” he said. “Their concerns are my concerns.”

Barron, who in 2013 became the first Latino to serve on the City Council, credits some of his initiatives to saving the city from a dire financial crisis.

He mentioned a more streamlined business licensing process, the North Las Vegas Small Business Academy, roadway improvement projects, and the rebuilding of two schools in his ward alone.

Barron grew up in North Las Vegas and has two kids, two stepchildren and several grandkids. He said he has always been accessible to his constituents and plans to continue doing so.

“I will promise this to our residents: The best really is yet to come,” he said. “And we’re going to see that realized in downtown North Las Vegas. And I think people are going to like to be part of it.”

Lance Eliason

Eliason said the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic opened his eyes to the impact local leadership can have on the community, and he wants to be part of it.

“I need to protect my faith, my family and my freedom here in North Las Vegas,” he said.

Eliason, a father of three, said one of his biggest priorities is to be a voice for the parents in Ward 1 and bridge communications with the Clark County School District.

Eliason said the council should have an open ear for businesses that want to come here, but choose the ones that will be most needed and most productive in the community.

As a hospital services liaison for the Nevada Donor Network, Eliason said he has built relationships with hospital leaders that will allow him to identify and address the medical needs of constituents.

“If there’s one thing I want to accomplish, it is to strengthen our unity within our community,” he said. “And bring us all back together for the common good of our city.”

