Intelligence report inconclusive on UFOs

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There's a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It's rotating." The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

WASHINGTON — A widely anticipated report by U.S. intelligence agencies on “unidentified aerial phenomena” was delivered to key congressional committees on Friday, but the unclassified version released to the public said no definitive conclusions could be reached.

The report also found no direct link to reported incidents and alien aircraft, a theory that was heightened recently by Pentagon released video and audio of Navy pilots who saw unexplained objects while on flying missions.

“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” the report’s executive summary stated.

One major conclusion reached in the report was that none of the phenomena witnessed appeared to be designed or produced by other nations.

Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader from Nevada, told the Review-Journal last month he expected a lack of definitive conclusions, but said that justifies continued government research into the reports and sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena.

It was Reid in 2007 who urged an initial congressionally approved research project to determine the origin of unexplained craft and whether it served as a threat to national security.

