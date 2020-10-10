75°F
Politics and Government

Ivanka Trump heading to Las Vegas for Monday event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 9:29 pm
 

WASHINGTON Ivanka Trump will speak at a Trump campaign event Monday in Las Vegas.

According to the campaign, the president’s elder daughter and senior adviser has consistently tested negative for COVID-19 over the last two weeks and worked from home over the past week. Her father tested positive on Oct. 1.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the great city of Las Vegas to support my father’s re-election campaign,” Trump said in a statement. “My family knows this city well, and my father has served the people of Nevada by cutting taxes, maintaining historically close ties with the Jewish state of Israel and by funding our great military. Nevadans know he will continue to fight for them and this great state for four more years!”

Ivanka Trump was last in Las Vegas in January when she was awarded a “Friend of Israel” award by the Israeli-American Council and served as a keynote speaker at CES 2020, where she talked about “reskilling” workers and other workforce issues with Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro.

While full details are not known, the event will be a moderated Q&A for local supporters.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

