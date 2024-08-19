103°F
Politics and Government

Joe Biden to headline first night of the DNC

DNC LIVE: Day 1 of Democratic National Convention in Chicago (Associated Press/YouTube)
President Joe Biden checks out the stage before the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Joe Biden checks out the stage before the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Joe Biden has a walk-thru in the afternoon before he delivers the evening keynote add ...
President Joe Biden has a walk-thru in the afternoon before he delivers the evening keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, Monday, August 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vic ...
Nevada’s Democratic Congress members attend DNC — except one
The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
Nevada’s gaming regulatory agency wants new tribute to ex-governor as Sawyer building closes
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and second gentleman Doug ...
SAUNDERS: Kamala Harris is no Joe Biden. Or is she?
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Trump returns to Las Vegas this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2024 - 3:06 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2024 - 5:25 pm

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden is expected to headline the first night of the Democratic National Convention, where he will explain why his second-in-command, Vice President Kamala Harris, should be the next president.

The Democratic convention comes less than a month after Biden announced he was dropping from the race and endorsed Harris as his replacement. Since then, the energy of the Democratic Party did a full 180°, with many Democrats expressing renewed excitement for their party’s ticket of Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

First Lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez are also scheduled to speak Monday evening.

On Monday morning, Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin spoke at counter programming from the Trump-Vance campaign in the Trump Tower in Chicago. The two highlighted rising costs under the Biden-Harris administration and featured posters of different groceries that depicted how much the prices have increased since Harris took office.

At a Nevada delegation breakfast Monday morning, multiple Democratic leaders who were eyed for the vice presidential nominee spot spoke to Nevada’s delegates, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are expected to address the delegation later in the week.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland also spoke Monday morning, as well as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Rep. Steven Horsford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

