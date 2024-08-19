Joe Biden to headline first night of the DNC

President Joe Biden will be a featured speaker in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention.

SAUNDERS: Kamala Harris is no Joe Biden. Or is she?

President Joe Biden has a walk-thru in the afternoon before he delivers the evening keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, Monday, August 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden checks out the stage before the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden is expected to headline the first night of the Democratic National Convention, where he will explain why his second-in-command, Vice President Kamala Harris, should be the next president.

The Democratic convention comes less than a month after Biden announced he was dropping from the race and endorsed Harris as his replacement. Since then, the energy of the Democratic Party did a full 180°, with many Democrats expressing renewed excitement for their party’s ticket of Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

First Lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez are also scheduled to speak Monday evening.

On Monday morning, Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin spoke at counter programming from the Trump-Vance campaign in the Trump Tower in Chicago. The two highlighted rising costs under the Biden-Harris administration and featured posters of different groceries that depicted how much the prices have increased since Harris took office.

At a Nevada delegation breakfast Monday morning, multiple Democratic leaders who were eyed for the vice presidential nominee spot spoke to Nevada’s delegates, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are expected to address the delegation later in the week.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland also spoke Monday morning, as well as Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Rep. Steven Horsford.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.