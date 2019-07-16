Judge bars Roger Stone from social media after violation

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the punishment was necessary because he had proven unwilling to adhere to her orders.

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, left, arrives at federal court in Washington, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has restricted Roger Stone’s use of social media after finding that the longtime friend of President Donald Trump violated her gag order.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Stone on Tuesday that he could not use Instagram or other social media platforms while the case against him moves forward. She said the punishment was necessary because he had proven unwilling to adhere to her orders and to refrain from publicly commenting on the case.

She did not order him to jail.

Stone is charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, accused of lying to lawmakers and witness tampering.

Prosecutors argued Stone had violated the judge’s gag order by Instagram posts that disparage the Mueller investigation and the broader election interference probe.