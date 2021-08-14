99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Politics and Government

Judge tosses Ahern Hotel’s lawsuit over COVID crowd limits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 5:33 pm
 
People gather before the start of an "Evangelicals for Trump" campaign event at the Ahern Hotel ...
People gather before the start of an "Evangelicals for Trump" campaign event at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An "Evangelicals for Trump" campaign event is held at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday, ...
An "Evangelicals for Trump" campaign event is held at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Clark County judge on Friday tossed out a Las Vegas hotel’s lawsuit challenging emergency occupancy limits imposed statewide last year to stem the spread of COVID-19, ruling that with those restrictions now lifted the matter was moot.

The Ahern Hotel and Convention Center, cited and fined last year for multiple violations of the state limit on gatherings, filed suit last August against Gov. Steve Sisolak, the city and state, and the city’s director of planning, Robert Summerfield.

Besides ruling the matter moot, District Judge Nancy Allf on Friday also said Ahern failed to state an actionable claim because the state’s actions to stem the COVID-19 pandemic were reasonable.

“Today, the court recognized what we already knew — the state has a responsibility to protect the lives of Nevadans,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement on the ruling.

The hotel was cited last August and fined $250 by the city for violating an emergency directive that limited attendance at public gatherings and private events to 50 people. The limitation was imposed last year as the coronavirus took hold and spread statewide. The hotel had hosted an “Evangelicals for Trump” campaign event on Aug. 6, 2020, which drew roughly 550 people to its convention center.

The Trump event drew Sisolak’s ire, with the governor saying at the time he was “deeply disheartened and dismayed to see the callous and dangerous behavior” in violation of the gathering limit. The hotel, owned by Don Ahern, a prominent backer of GOP causes, maintained that it and other hotels should not be subject to the gathering limit.

Three days after the Trump gathering, the hotel hosted a second event, the Mrs. Nevada beauty pageant, which drew about 200 people. It was subsequently hit with an $11,000 fine by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a total of four violations.

“These emergency directives are designed to keep Nevadans safe from a deadly virus while also balancing their rights as individuals,” Ford said in his statement, adding that the court “agreed that we struck the right balance with this directive.”

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Parents sue Sisolak, CCSD over mask order in schools
Parents sue Sisolak, CCSD over mask order in schools
2
Nevada reports more than 1K new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Nevada reports more than 1K new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
3
Nevada adds 40 COVID deaths in a day for 2nd time this week
Nevada adds 40 COVID deaths in a day for 2nd time this week
4
Luxury home plan overlooking Red Rock Canyon angers group
Luxury home plan overlooking Red Rock Canyon angers group
5
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
In the race for mayor in a small Nevada town, a big secret is exposed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislati ...
Lawmakers question need for Innovation Zone governments in Nevada
By / RJ

A scheme to carve out self-managed, county-level government jurisdictions built on and dedicated to advancing innovative technologies such as blockchains got its most detailed public airing to date Thursday before a special committee formed to vet the concept.

Protesters hold signs opposing the mask mandate for Clark County School District students on We ...
Parents sue Sisolak, CCSD over mask order in schools
By / RJ

Parents of two students at Clark County schools have filed a class action lawsuit against Gov. Steve Sisolak and the school district alleging that ordering students to wear masks violates their constitutional rights.

Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau h ...
Census shows white population shrinking, US diversifying
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

The census figures have been eagerly awaited by states, and they are sure to set off an intense partisan battle over representation at a time of deep national division and fights over voting rights.