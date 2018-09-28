Justice Department proposes banning bump stocks

The Department of Justice is proposing to ban bump stocks — devices that accelerate the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles — by classifying them as machine guns, the Review-Journal has learned.

A device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at a gun store and shooting range in Utah on Oct. 4, 2017. (Rick Bowmer/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is proposing to ban bump stocks — devices that accelerate the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles — by classifying them as machine guns, the Review-Journal has learned.

The proposed regulation is in accordance with a February memorandum President Donald Trump issued in response to the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 dead.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has determined that bump stock devices “turn legal semiautomatic firearms into machine guns.”

The regulation now goes to the Office of Management and Budget for review.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders recognized the slow pace of changing the law.

“One of the President’s greatest frustrations is the pace of executive-branch especially on regulatory work,” Sanders told the Review-Journal. “As you know, it is normal for significant regulations to take this long or longer, particularly where (as is the case here) the government is regulating in a new space.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.