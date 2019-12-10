54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Justice Department report find errors, but no political bias

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2019 - 5:52 pm
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump had hoped that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the genesis of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election would establish partisan bad faith and even criminality.

But Monday’s release of the 476-page report poured cold water on conservatives’ dreams that the top figures behind the Russian investigation might actually face prison. The review found “no documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivations influenced the FBI’s initial decision” to investigate allegations of coordination between the Kremlin and Trump’s campaign.

A representative of a friendly foreign government, believed to be Australia, told U.S. officials that Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos had suggested the Trump team received dirt on 2016 rival Hillary Clinton from Russia – and that incident met the “low threshold” needed to start an investigation.

Horowitz did not exonerate the FBI, however. The report did catalogue a host of errors, omissions and bad judgments that allowed the bureau to pursue the probe that never produced evidence of wrongdoing that critics predicted.

FBI officials often failed to divulge information that exonerated Americans targeted for surveillance, the report said.

Errors and omissions

Repeatedly federal law enforcement officials dropped the ball and misrepresented the facts as they relied on unsubstantiated charges spread by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, who wrote a “dossier” while on the payroll of the Clinton campaign and DNC.

In total, Horowitz identified 17 errors or omissions in FISA applications filed in October 2016, January 2017, April 2017 and June 2017 to wiretap former Trump advisor Carter Page.

“Well, they fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts and they did all sorts of things to have it go their way,” Trump concluded as he talked to reporters Monday. “And this was something we can never allow to happen again.”

Democrats defended the bureau’s probe.

“The DOJ inspector general’s report makes clear that the predicate for the FBI’s investigation was valid and without political bias,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “This report reiterates the conclusions of the intelligence community that Russian President (Vladimir) Putin directed his intelligence services to interfere in the 2016 elections in favor of Donald Trump.

Staunch Trump ally Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News that he agreed with most of the facts in the report and that the FBI had met the “low threshold” needed to launch an investigation which could have serious national security implications.

But “everything after that is an indictment of the process,” as everything that came after the initial intelligence in the report “was exculpatory.”

Horowitz’s office examined one million documents and conducted 170 interviews of more than 100 witnesses.

Finding unrelated dirt

And like the Russian probe that led to the conviction of a number of Trump associates on charges unrelated to the 2016 campaign, the investigation uncovered dirt on federal officials unused to the harsh spotlight.

In the course of examining the FBI investigation, the inspector general discovered the text messages sent between FBI Section Chief Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page, who were carrying on an affair and who shared a deep animus toward Trump.

But Horowitz concluded that Strzok was not the top decision maker who approved the probe and noted that FBI staff generally agreed that the prospect of Russian interference was so consequential that the the bureau had to pursue the case.

According to the New York Times, the inspector general did refer a low-level FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, to prosecutors for altering an email for a fourth Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant application for Carter Page.

According to the inspector general, Clinesmith — who is not named in the report — had inserted misinformation that wrongly suggested Page had not been a prior source for another government agency.

Officials react to findings

Former FBI Director James Comey – whose firing by Trump on May 29, 2017 led to the naming of Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel – wrote in the Washington Post: “Well, the wait is over, and those who smeared the FBI are due for an accounting. In particular, Attorney General William P. Barr owes the institution he leads, and the American people, an acknowledgment of the truth.”

For his part, Barr thanked Horowitz, but added in a statement, “The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”

U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is conducting a criminal investigation into the probe, released a statement in which he voiced respect for the inspector general.

“Our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department,” Durham added. “Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

As the report noted, two witnesses, Glenn Simpson, who hired Steele to do opposition research on Trump, and Jonathan Winer, a former State Department employee to whom Steele passed on his research, declined requests for interviews. (The inspector general does not have the power to subpoena witnesses.)

Horowitz also found that Department of Justice attorney Bruce Ohr “committed consequential errors in judgment” by failing to tell his supervisors that he had become Steele and Simpson’s go-between with the FBI and that he remained a conduit after the FBI ended Steele’s status as a confidential source. At the time, Ohr’s wife Nellie worked for Simpson’s firm, Fusion GPS.

In the report’s conclusion, Horowitz wrote that his office concluded that agents “did not give appropriate attention to facts that cut against probable cause, and that as the investigation progressed and more information tended to undermine or weaken the assertions in the FISA applications, the agents and (supervisory special agents) did not reassess the information supporting probable cause.”

Tom Fitton of the conservative gadlfy group Judicial Watch issued a statement accusing the inspector general of punting on “implicating senior official directly in the spy scandal” and called on Trump to name a special counsel.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Republicans, Democrats spar over impeachment evidence
By / RJ

The House Judiciary Committee received a detailed summing up of the impeachment case against President Donald Trump Monday as Democrats prepare formal articles of impeachment that could be voted on as early as this week.

(Getty Images)
Nevada gun control measure targeted in lawsuit
By / RJ

A citizens group filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the state’s new gun control red flag law, which empowers authorities to seize firearms from people deemed a threat.