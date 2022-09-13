Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies

From 1989-93, he was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.

Former independent counsel Kenneth Starr signs a copy of his recent book "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation" at the University of New Mexico School of Law in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton, says he wants the public to trust the checks and balances in the system established to hold presidents accountable. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz).

Whitewater special prosecutor Kenneth Starr answers questions from the media after his speech at the 16th Annual Institute for Corporate Counsel in Los Angeles, Calif., March 13, 1997. Starr said on Thursday that is would be wrong to set time limits on independent counsel probes, since justice does not occur in neat chronological chunks. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr departs his home by car Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 1998, in McLean, Va. The 445-page Starr report on the investigation into the affair between President Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was delivered to Congress Wednesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Khue Bui)

WASHINGTON — Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family said.

In a probe that lasted five years, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a longtime Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. In 2020, he was recruited to help represent President Donald Trump in the nation’s third impeachment trial.

For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. From 1989-93, Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.