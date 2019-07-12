93°F
Politics and Government

Labor Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2019 - 7:40 am
 

WASHINGTON — Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday morning.

The beleaguered cabinet member, who had been under fire all week for a 2008 plea agreement he had brokered when he was a U.S. Attorney that resulted in a scant 13-month sentence for super-rich sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, made the announcement as he stood by President Donald Trump.

Trump hailed Acosta as “a great labor secretary, not a good one,” who had called him Friday morning to resign.

Acosta’s choice, Trump says

“This was him, not me,” Trump said of Acosta’s resignation. As for the Epstein non-prosecution agreement, Trump offered,

“He made a deal that people were happy with and then 12 years later, they’re not happy with it.”

Acosta explained his decision as due to his belief that it was not “right and fair for this administraton” to have the Epstein case as a focus.

‘Temporary trust’

“Cabinet positions are temporary trusts. It would be selfish for me to stay in this position,” Acosta noted. He wanted his department’s focus on the nation’s strong economy.

His resignation will become effective a week from today. Deputy Secretary Patrick Pizzella will serve as acting Labor Secretary.

On Tuesday as calls for Acosta’s resignation mounted, Trump told reporter that he considered Acosta an “excellent” Labor Secretary.

The next day, at Trump’s urging, Acosta held a one-hour press conference where he answered questions about the 2008 deal which seemed exceedingly generous after New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman unsealed a two-count indictment that could put Epstein in prison for 45 years if he is convicted. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

