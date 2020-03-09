Las Vegas Valley rallies planned Thursday to start census

Census 2020 officially begins Thursday, when residents across the U.S. will start to receive invitations to respond to the population count that holds broad implications for billions of dollars in federal funding.

FILE - This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation's only test run of the 2020 Census. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

The data collected by the census, which has occurred every decade since 1790 as mandated by the Constitution, will help determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed to states for schools, hospitals, streets and more.

More than $20,000 is lost to other states for every person not counted in Nevada, where more than $6 billion in federal dollars will be at stake over the next decade, according to Southern Nevada Counts.

To mark the start of the census, elected officials throughout the Las Vegas Valley will join community and civic groups at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Thursday morning to stress the importance of participation. The event, open to the public for free, will feature music, food trucks and more, county officials said.

Census-related rallies will also occur at various times throughout the day in Boulder City and in most Las Vegas City Council wards.

Invitations to participate in the census will be delivered through March 20 and residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.

