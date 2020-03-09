Las Vegas Valley rallies planned Thursday to start census
Census 2020 officially begins Thursday, when residents across the U.S. will start to receive invitations to respond to the population count that holds broad implications for billions of dollars in federal funding.
The data collected by the census, which has occurred every decade since 1790 as mandated by the Constitution, will help determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed to states for schools, hospitals, streets and more.
More than $20,000 is lost to other states for every person not counted in Nevada, where more than $6 billion in federal dollars will be at stake over the next decade, according to Southern Nevada Counts.
To mark the start of the census, elected officials throughout the Las Vegas Valley will join community and civic groups at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Thursday morning to stress the importance of participation. The event, open to the public for free, will feature music, food trucks and more, county officials said.
Census-related rallies will also occur at various times throughout the day in Boulder City and in most Las Vegas City Council wards.
Invitations to participate in the census will be delivered through March 20 and residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.
Planned events Thursday:
— Show of unity with elected officials from across the Las Vegas Valley from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy. in Las Vegas.
— Boulder City Council will attend a celebration at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., from 9 a.m. to noon.
— Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to go live at 7:45 a.m. on social media from City Hall with her census registration.
— Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman scheduled for 10 a.m. rally live on social media from the Veterans Memorial Community Center lobby, 101 North Pavilion Center Drive.
— Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will have two rallies: East Las Vegas Community Center (250 N Eastern Ave.) at 4 p.m.; and Stupak Community Center (251 W Boston Ave.) at 6 p.m.
— Las Vegas Councilman Stavros Anthony will have a census rally at 11:30 a.m. live on social media at Durango Hills Community Center in rooms A-B, 3521 N Durango Drive.
— Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear will hold a census rally at noon in the Doolittle Community Center’s computer lab and adjacent multi-purpose room, 1950 N. J St.
— Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore will hold a census rally at 1 p.m. at the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N Buffalo Drive.
