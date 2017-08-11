After less than a year, city of Las Vegas dumps flashy logo

The flashy Las Vegas logo that’s splashed across city stationary and equipment is headed for an early retirement.

City officials are pivoting from the dark pink emblem they introduced in October back to the official city seal. (Facebook/City of Las Vegas)

Official seal of the city of Las Vegas (Facebook/City of Las Vegas)

City officials are pivoting from the dark pink emblem they introduced in October back to the official city seal.

“A fun logo, and that’s what it is, doesn’t carry with it the gravity the city seal does,” City Manager Scott Adams told the Review-Journal on Thursday. “We need to have a unified, consistent brand and message.”

The logo that has adorned signs, promotional materials, work attire, staff business cards, email signatures, vehicles and equipment, was developed for months before it was unveiled to much fanfare at an October City Council meeting.

It cost the city roughly $20,000 to develop and trademark, Communications Director David Riggleman said.

The price tag includes $10,000 to develop the logo, including $4,500 to the designer. The city paid another $2,000 for the trademark, $1,500 to launch the online store and more than $5,000 to the research firm Applied Analysis to conduct a community survey where some of the questions dealt with the potential future logo.

Councilman Ricki Barlow this year questioned whether the logo looked official enough to represent government business. Since then, a series of internal discussions led Adams to make the call to drop the logo, which he announced in an email to city staff this week. The transition is under way — city staff email signatures had the pop of pink on Monday, but were back to the monochromatic blue seal and text by Wednesday.

“We’re out there globally more than any other city of our size,” Adams said. “We can’t have that kind of confusion in the world marketplace.”

Adams doesn’t estimate there will be much of a cost to the city to transition back to the seal, because the city will re-brand things like equipment and city vehicles as they’re retired and replaced, Adams said.

One place the magenta logo will remain is on merchandise the city is peddling through the online store it launched this summer.

The logo is Pink Kitty Creative president Victoria Hart’s design, created in response to the city’s stipulations: “iconic, timeless, progressive, modern, fresh and exciting with a nod to the glamorous era of yesterday.”

More than 20 designers submitted logos to the city, and residents were surveyed on their preferences.

