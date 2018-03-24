Badlands developer has string of lawsuits against Las Vegas

The company seeking to develop the Badlands golf course is suing Las Vegas in District Court, alleging the city delayed a decision on the plans to first adopt an ordinance that will “severely delay and ultimately prevent development of the property.”

The 250-acre site of a the Badlands golf course is seen on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The company seeking to develop the Badlands golf course is suing Las Vegas in District Court, alleging the city delayed a decision on the plans to first adopt an ordinance that will “severely delay and ultimately prevent development of the property.”

It’s one in a string of lawsuits that’s been filed in a contentious battle over plans to develop the west valley golf course. Meanwhile, another set of development plans for the course sits pending at City Hall, delayed last month to a May City Council meeting agenda.

“This is entirely in the hands of the courts,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. “A (City Council) vote is not going to resolve this.”

The newest lawsuit, filed Monday in Clark County District Court, claims the city failed to act in a timely manner on the applications, violating state law and is causing monthly damages to the company.

Another suit seeks millions of dollars in damages from the city, City Attorney Brad Jerbic told the City Council Wednesday, before the council took a vote on appealing a District Court judge’s ruling in a third case.

“We will fight that most forcefully,” Jerbic said.

EHB Cos. wants to put a residential development on the 250-acre former golf course, which some neighbors in the affluent surrounding Queensridge development vehemently oppose. Lawsuits naming the city have come from people on both sides of the issue.

The newest lawsuit contends the company has “been damaged in an amount in excess of $15,000,” and seeks payment for that and attorneys’ fees.

It challenges a citywide policy governing the future development of golf courses and common open spaces that city staff has been working on for months. Putting residential projects on former golf course and open spaces have been controversial valley-wide.

Representatives for EHB Cos. have argued such a city policy unfairly singles out their property. City planning staff have said a citywide policy would apply to 23 master development plan areas and special area plans in the city.

The Hutchison & Steffen law firm is representing the developer in the newest lawsuit. Mark Hutchison, who continues to work as an attorney while in office as Nevada’s lieutenant governor, couldn’t be reached for comment.

“This puts our city in a very challenging position,” said Councilman Steve Seroka, gesturing to a pile of three Badlands-related lawsuits in his City Hall office during an interview Thursday.

Still, Seroka believes there can be “a win-win here,” he said. “The City Council’s role is to guide the community through challenges.”

Hutchison’s law firm sent letters to the city in February accusing Seroka, Councilman Bob Coffin and Las Vegas Planning Commissioner Christina Roush of being biased against the developer and threatening more litigation.

The Badlands issue has consumed thousands of hours of city staff time since the development plans emerged more than two years ago. As of a month ago, a city report showed city staff had spent 4,671 hours and the equivalent of nearly $420,000 in city salary and benefit costs since 2015.

No appeal by city

The city won’t appeal a district court judge’s ruling in another Badlands-related lawsuit filed by opponents that invalidates a condominium development the City Council approved on the golf course last year. The City Council split 3-3 in a Wednesday vote on whether to appeal the ruling; the tie vote killed the appeal.

“I am grateful the city’s resources will not be used against our residents and instead will be focused on defending the city against the developer’s pending multi-million dollar litigation,” said Seroka, who voted against the appeal.

District Court Judge Jim Crockett sided with the Badlands neighbors opposed to the development plan who argued the city should have required the developer to submit a major modification to the master plan, before the council OK’d plans for 435 condos on the golf course.

That February 2017 vote is the only council approval the developer has gotten to build on the course.

Jerbic told the council the city had a strong case to challenge the ruling, but said he expects the developer, also a defendant in that lawsuit, will appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court regardless of the city’s decision.

Goodman and Councilwomen Lois Tarkanian and Michele Fiore voted to appeal the ruling.

“We need a seat at the table,” Goodman said. “We can’t take a chance.”

