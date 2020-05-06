Brad Jerbic, longtime Las Vegas city attorney, leaving July 1

Las Vegas City Attorney Brad Jerbic is leaving City Hall for the private sector July 1, stepping away from his role after nearly 28 years, the city said Wednesday.

City Attorney for Las Vegas, Brad Jerbic delivers a public statement during a public meeting at the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Jerbic, 62, joined the city in 1992 as the first city attorney to be appointed by the City Council. Prior to his appointment, top municipal prosecutors were either elected or hand-picked by the city manager until Nevada lawmakers approved changes to the city’s charter.

He has spent 34 years in public service, having been in the Clark County district attorney’s office and U.S. attorney’s office prior to joining Las Vegas, according to the city.

Jerbic will continue after his departure to work on “Project Enchilada,” the revitalization effort downtown, although without pay, the city said.

His replacement will be chosen by the City Council, but it was not immediately clear when that decision will come.

