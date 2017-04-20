City Council certifies North Las Vegas primary election results

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board member and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The results of the North Las Vegas municipal primary election were certified Wednesday night by the City Council.

There were 8,402 ballots cast for the April 4 primary, accounting for 7.73 percent of voters registered in North Las Vegas.

Mayor John Lee won a second term with 80.77 percent of the vote, defeating challengers Gary Bouchard and De’Quincy Taylor. Councilman Isaac Barron won a second term to represent Ward 1 with 81.68 percent, defeating Hector Rivera.

Candidates receiving more than 50 percent of the vote won during the primary.

Councilwoman Anita Wood and businessman Scott Black will meet again in a June runoff after emerging as the top two vote-getters in the race to represent Ward 3. Black came out on top with 33.36 percent over Wood’s 30.15 percent.

Wilson Crespo finished third with 20.62 percent, Tom Collins has 11.27 percent and Ender Austin III had 4.6 percent.

