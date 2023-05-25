88°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas

City of Las Vegas losing its top executive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 12:07 pm
 
Las Vegas City Manager Jorge Cervantes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall, in ...
Las Vegas City Manager Jorge Cervantes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

City of Las Vegas Manager Jorge Cervantes is retiring later this year.

“Having been in public service for thirty-six years, twenty-five of which were with the city of Las Vegas, I believe it is time for me to spend more time with my family and particularly my two grandchildren,” Cervantes wrote Wednesday in a letter to the Las Vegas City Council.

The city will now need to search for his replacement before Cervantes’ last day, Sept. 1.

The executive position will be discussed on June 7, the next time the council meets, the city said Thursday.

When Cervantes received a 6 percent salary bump and a bonus in November, he hinted heavily that retirement was imminent at the end of his current contract.

Cervantes, the city’s former chief operations and development officer, was appointed to the top post in 2020 following former City Manager Scott Adams’ retirement.

“Working with such a dynamic and forward thinking organization has been the highlight of my career,” Cervantes wrote in the letter. “I would would like to personally thank you for the support and trust you have placed upon me throughout the years.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
2
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
Education funding bill faces hurdles; state employees may get raises
3
Hillary Clinton talks drug addiction in Las Vegas
Hillary Clinton talks drug addiction in Las Vegas
4
In this neighborhood, neglect floods the streets every time it rains
In this neighborhood, neglect floods the streets every time it rains
5
Neal at odds with her own city on abuse of power reporting bill
Neal at odds with her own city on abuse of power reporting bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Culinary walkout at Las Vegas hospital delayed
Culinary walkout at Las Vegas hospital delayed
Boulder City Council OKs $1.7M settlement with 2 former officials
Boulder City Council OKs $1.7M settlement with 2 former officials
No health insurance for substitute teachers? That could change
No health insurance for substitute teachers? That could change
This downtown Las Vegas icon in violation of city code
This downtown Las Vegas icon in violation of city code
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Cannizzaro announces birth of a son
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Cannizzaro announces birth of a son
Source: NLV officials met with authorities about state senator’s finances
Source: NLV officials met with authorities about state senator’s finances