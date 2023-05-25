City of Las Vegas losing its top executive

City of Las Vegas Manager Jorge Cervantes is retiring later this year.

Las Vegas City Manager Jorge Cervantes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Las Vegas City Hall, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Having been in public service for thirty-six years, twenty-five of which were with the city of Las Vegas, I believe it is time for me to spend more time with my family and particularly my two grandchildren,” Cervantes wrote Wednesday in a letter to the Las Vegas City Council.

The city will now need to search for his replacement before Cervantes’ last day, Sept. 1.

The executive position will be discussed on June 7, the next time the council meets, the city said Thursday.

When Cervantes received a 6 percent salary bump and a bonus in November, he hinted heavily that retirement was imminent at the end of his current contract.

Cervantes, the city’s former chief operations and development officer, was appointed to the top post in 2020 following former City Manager Scott Adams’ retirement.

“Working with such a dynamic and forward thinking organization has been the highlight of my career,” Cervantes wrote in the letter. “I would would like to personally thank you for the support and trust you have placed upon me throughout the years.”

