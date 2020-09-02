Jorge Cervantes named new Las Vegas city manager

Jorge Cervantes, chief operations and development officer, will replace Scott Adams, who is retiring in November.

Las Vegas City Hall (Review-Journal file photo)

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously appointed Jorge Cervantes, chief operations and development officer, to be the next city manager on Wednesday, replacing Scott Adams, who is retiring in November.

Cervantes joined City Hall as a project manager in 1998. He now oversees operations and maintenance, parks and recreation and the city’s Development Services Center, according to his city biography.

Cervantes was previously the director of public works and is a licensed professional engineer in Nevada and Texas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso.

He was chosen over three other city executives who applied to be the city’s top administrator.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

