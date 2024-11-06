61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Nightclub approved for Historic Westside despite proximity to homes

The location of the approved Mamalona Night Club at 921 W. Owens Ave., Suite 110. (Submitted)
The location of the approved Mamalona Night Club at 921 W. Owens Ave., Suite 110. (Submitted)
The location of the approved Mamalona Night Club at 921 W. Owens Ave., Suite 110. (Submitted)
The location of the approved Mamalona Night Club at 921 W. Owens Ave., Suite 110. (Submitted)
Blueprints for the interior of Mamalona Night Club. (Submitted)
Blueprints for the interior of Mamalona Night Club. (Submitted)
More Stories
A rendering of the Las Vegas Museum of Art, facing south at Symphony Park, with Reynolds Hall a ...
New details unveiled on Las Vegas art museum
Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Pal ...
Stocks and bitcoin jump after Trump wins presidential election
Home sales and the number of new listings on the market in Southern Nevada are on the rise, acc ...
Home sale prices rise again in Southern Nevada, report says
A professional drivers put on a tire slaying show at Hoonigan’s burn pit during the firs ...
Las Vegas SEMA show feels like ‘Christmas’ for car enthusiasts - PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 1:24 pm
 

A new nightclub has been approved for the Historic Westside by Las Vegas City Council, despite being in close proximity to single-family dwellings, a city park and a place of worship.

A land use entitlement was approved Wednesday for Mamalona Night Club, a family owned business, which will be at 921 W. Owens Ave., Suite 110 in an existing shopping center that includes a dd’s Discount, Metro by T-Mobile and Palazzo Flowers.

The nightclub will be around 5,500 square feet and have full alcohol on premises, with operating hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The owners also operate Pedregal Banquet Hall in the same shopping center.

Edgar Montalvo, representative for the nightclub speaking before City Council, said the neighboring church will not be renewing its lease and has since closed and “in reality” the nearby houses are 140 feet distance away. He also said no people are expected to be in the park during nightclub business hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Staff recommended denial of the entitlement because of the proximity to residences, city park and place of worship, but City Council approved the measure unanimously.

Single-family dwellings are 70 feet to the west, 80 feet to the east and 340 to the northeast, when 500 feet is required. A church is 365 feet from a church, where 400 feet is required. Additionally, a H.P. Fitzgerald Park is located 145 feet from the night club, where 400 feet is required.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES