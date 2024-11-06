Nightclub approved for Historic Westside despite proximity to homes

Las Vegas staff recommended denying the project because of its proximity to homes, a city park and a place of worship.

A new nightclub has been approved for the Historic Westside by Las Vegas City Council, despite being in close proximity to single-family dwellings, a city park and a place of worship.

A land use entitlement was approved Wednesday for Mamalona Night Club, a family owned business, which will be at 921 W. Owens Ave., Suite 110 in an existing shopping center that includes a dd’s Discount, Metro by T-Mobile and Palazzo Flowers.

The nightclub will be around 5,500 square feet and have full alcohol on premises, with operating hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The owners also operate Pedregal Banquet Hall in the same shopping center.

Edgar Montalvo, representative for the nightclub speaking before City Council, said the neighboring church will not be renewing its lease and has since closed and “in reality” the nearby houses are 140 feet distance away. He also said no people are expected to be in the park during nightclub business hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Staff recommended denial of the entitlement because of the proximity to residences, city park and place of worship, but City Council approved the measure unanimously.

Single-family dwellings are 70 feet to the west, 80 feet to the east and 340 to the northeast, when 500 feet is required. A church is 365 feet from a church, where 400 feet is required. Additionally, a H.P. Fitzgerald Park is located 145 feet from the night club, where 400 feet is required.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.