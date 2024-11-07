49°F
Victoria Seaman concedes Las Vegas mayoral race to Shelley Berkley

Shelley Berkley, left, former U.S. representative, and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman pose for ph ...
Shelley Berkley, left, former U.S. representative, and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman pose for photos at the Review-Journal in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2024 - 8:38 am
 

Las Vegas mayoral candidate Victoria Seaman on Thursday officially conceded the race to her opponent, former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley.

In a post shared on social media, Seaman said that while the outcome of the race “is not what we had hoped, I wholeheartedly congratulate Shelly Berkley on her election as the next mayor of Las Vegas.”

Seaman added that she is “confident” that Berkley “will lead our city with dedication.”

As of midday Wednesday, Berkley was ahead of Seaman 52.8 percent to 47.2 percent, the Review-Journal previously reported.

The winning candidate will be the first mayor not named Goodman in a quarter-century.

Carolyn Goodman’s stint as the head of the City Council was preceded by her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

