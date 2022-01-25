East Las Vegas Community Center to close for $2.5M upgrade

The center is scheduled to close in April for roughly four months as it undergoes a facelift, city officials said Tuesday.

The East Las Vegas Community Center is scheduled to close in April for roughly four months as it undergoes a $2.5 million facelift, city officials said Tuesday.

The community center, which opened in October 2002, will see upgrades to both its inside and outside. The extent of the rehabilitation includes new room construction, renovated flooring, painting, roof repairs, new signage, audio and video upgrades and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The city said it was not immediately clear when exactly the center would temporarily close or when renovations would begin in April, but the project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

The center, located at 250 N. Eastern Ave., serves all ages, and features classrooms, a computer lab and ballroom, among other amenities. Activities and classes will be relocated to nearby city facilities, including the Chuck Minker Sports Complex and Dula and Stupak community centers while upgrades are underway, according to the city.

The center is a popular destination for political figures on visits to Las Vegas, and served as the launch site for former Gov. Jim Gibbons’ 2006 campaign launch.

