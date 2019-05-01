Las Vegas City Council approves marijuana lounges

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Coffin. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Las Vegas City Council Wednesday voted to allow so-called social use venues where people can consume marijuana, making the city the first in Nevada — and one of the few nationwide — to allow the practice.

Elected officials voted 4-1 to pass the bill, sponsored by Councilman Bob Coffin. Councilman Stavros Anthony — a retired Metro Police captain — voted no.

The draft ordinance had cleared hurdles since Coffin introduced it in January. It received support from Metro Police after an element that would have allowed alcohol to also be served inside the lounges was scrapped. But it was still opposed by gaming officials, who said they worried about running afoul of federal law if lounges were located close to casinos. (The Gaming Commission has instructed casino license holders to disallow any marijuana use on their properties.)

City officials enacted certain buffers from casinos and other locations, including schools and churches.

