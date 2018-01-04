Las Vegas City Council denies Badlands appeal

The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday denied an appeal by Badlands golf course development opponents challenging a city planning director decision.

The former Badlands Golf Course is shown on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A view of the former Badlands Golf Course from the new Las Vegas Metropolitan Police helicopter on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Queensridge resident and attorney Frank Schreck appealed the decision to not require EHB Cos. to submit a general plan amendment and a major modification of the master plan with the most recent round of development plans for the closed west Las Vegas course.

“This isn’t a case where the city code can just be ignored because the developer would like to develop something the code doesn’t allow,” said attorney Todd Bice, who represents Schreck.

The developers submitted the plans and later filed a general plan amendment with the city, at the request of the planning department.

A vote to deny the appeal passed 4-2, with Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian abstaining. Councilmen Steve Seroka and Stavros Anthony voted against denying the appeal

The developer’s team says it has been treated unfairly and required to do things not asked of other applicants. The opponents and developers have been warring for years in multiple theaters — at City Hall and in courtrooms — over plans to develop the shuttered 250-acre course that runs through the Queensridge community.

“You don’t have a right to delay us anymore,” developer Yohan Lowie said.

“We have a right to develop this piece of property,” Lowie added.

The Planning Commission is expected to take up the Badlands development proposal next week.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.