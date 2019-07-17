Las Vegas City Council urges stop to 24/7 HOV lane enforcement

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved a resolution to end the 24-hour regulation of the carpool lanes on portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95.

The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flamingo Road exit, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, a candidate for Las Vegas Mayor, talks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board at the Review-Journal offices in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony continued his crusade Wednesday against 24-hour high occupancy vehicle lane enforcement.

Anthony presented a resolution to city council, which was passed unanimously, to end the 24-hour a day, seven days a week regulation of the carpool lanes that run on portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95.

The resolution calls for returning HOV lane enforcement to 6 a.m.-10 a.m. and 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, as they were on the original stretch of carpool lanes on U.S. 95 that were first opened to traffic a decade ago.

Though Anthony praised the Nevada Department of Transportation for the nearly $1 billion Project Neon, which created the now 22 continuous miles of HOV lanes, the former Metropolitan Police officer said the HOV lanes were the one sour note.

“When these (HOV lanes) first came into place people became very upset,” Anthony said. “These lanes were paid for by taxpayers and they were frustrated because they couldn’t use them. Only a certain group of people could use them.”

Anthony said the intent of the new HOV lane regulations is to change driver behavior in Las Vegas by promoting more carpooling in hopes of removing some vehicles from the road. Despite the push by NDOT, Anthony said motorists in the Las Vegas Valley are set in their ways and carpooling can’t be forced upon them.

“That’s not going to happen in Las Vegas,” he said. “People like to drive in their own cars by themselves to get where they are (going).”

The city doesn’t have the power to make a change to the state laws pertaining to HOV lane enforcement, as city attorney Jeff Dorocak pointed out. The resolution will be sent to the state transportation board in hopes of encouraging a change back to peak hour enforcement.

“This is one option the city can take, is to offer a policy resolution to the state transportation board to let them know what the city council, as the elective representatives thinks of the current situation,” Dorocak said. “We’ll let them know the elective representatives of Las Vegas think that the current situation isn’t good.”

Anthony addressed the HOV lane matter at a previous council meeting ahead of the implementation of the new 22-mile HOV system that went online May 20, though citations weren’t given out for violators until June 20.

Anthony’s push against the all-day regulations lead the city to vow to reduce all tickets for HOV lane violations given out in the city’s jurisdiction to parking tickets and reducing the $250 fine.

Despite Anthony’s push to alter the HOV lane hours, only the state transportation board, chaired by Gov. Steve Sisolak, or Kristina Swallow, director of the department of transportation, can change HOV regulations.

With the lanes being in place for only two months, NDOT doesn’t yet have meaningful data on their performance, but the department is continuously evaluating their effectiveness, according to spokesman Tony Illia.

“We continue to closely monitor HOV lane usage, which is gradually increasing since being introduced less than two months ago,” Illia said.

Though the 24-hour regulations are new to Las Vegas, they have been in place in other parts of the country, including California, Utah, Washington and Gerogia, Illia said.

“Las Vegas is a non-traditional 24-hour town where traffic counts along I-15 and U.S. 95 show that morning commutes begin at 5 a.m. with volumes continuing to grow throughout the day,” Illia said. “However, traffic volumes fall to pre-commute/off-peak levels between 10 p.m. and midnight.”

The traffic volumes on the two freeways are so low during off-peak hours that the additional lane isn’t needed for mobility, Illia said.

“As such, converting the HOV lanes to general traffic usage only increases vehicle weaving and speed variability, thereby reducing motorist safety and increasing the likelihood of crashes,” he said.

If the HOV lanes were to change, it could cost taxpayers as it could potentially require new signage, lane striping and educational outreach, Illia said.

NDOT will continue collecting HOV lane data and will release it publicly once enough accurate information has been gathered and analyzed, he said.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she understands the process that NDOT is carrying out but is still in favor of altering the enforcement hours.

“I’m sure they’re collecting data … and at this point it is a learning experience for all of us,” Goodman said. “I’m sure there’s a better way for us to get around. But I do believe NDOT is working with the best data they have to do the right thing, but I have to support this inside the city.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.