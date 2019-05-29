Las Vegas council to explore deal for soccer stadium, MLS franchise

The Las Vegas City Council will consider a deal next week to build a soccer stadium on the site of Cashman Field to house a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Alex Nyarko Harlley (14) jumps over Austin Bold FC forward Julian Gaines (7) during the first half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Las Vegas Lights FC forward Tabort Etaka Preston (19) jumps up to head the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (1) catches the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Las Vegas City Council will consider a deal next week to build a new soccer stadium on the site of Cashman Field to house a Major League Soccer expansion franchise, city officials said Wednesday.

If city leaders approve the exclusive negotiating agreement with The Renaissance Companies Inc. on June 5, it will set off a 180-day window for talks to construct the stadium and mixed-use development on 62 acres where Cashman Field is now located downtown, with hopes of reaching a master development agreement.

The exclusive negotiating agreement calls for Renaissance, a project manager and financial structuring adviser, to present a detailed plan for stadium financing. It also requires that Las Vegas Lights FC team ownership work with the city to submit an application to MLS for the Lights to become an expansion team, city officials said.

Lights owner Brett Lashbrook told the Review-Journal he has agreed to sell the team to an investor represented by Renaissance, contingent upon the company and the city entering into the master development agreement.

“We have known from the beginning that Mayor (Carolyn) Goodman loves downtown, Mayor Goodman loves soccer, Mayor Goodman believes that sports is a driver for economic development,” he said.

For Lashbrook, the fan and city buy-in was immediately evident for Lights soccer since they first took the field last year as an expansion team for United States Soccer Federation, a professional league a tier below MLS.

The response, he agreed, has shown that MLS can be viable in Las Vegas.

“There’s no hestitation at all that the success of the Lights have poured rocket fuel on the development of the Cashman district,” he said.

Just last month, MLS announced plans to expand from 24 to 30 teams. After Sacramento and St. Louis were invited to formally bid for franchises, and with other cities already in line to fill openings, one spot remains. Las Vegas is now vying to host that 30th team.

The city was previously a candidate for a team in 2015, but a proposed soccer stadium in Symphony Park failed when the league passed on the bid. In 2017, the Council paid $80,000 to an investment firm in an attempt to lure investors and make an MLS expansion bid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.