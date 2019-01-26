Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman gets 2 challengers

Two challengers to the Las Vegas mayoral seat emerged Friday, and an expected candidate officially filed to run in Ward 1 on the City Council, according to the city clerk’s office.
Pastor Vance “Stretch” Sanders and Jack L. Schofield Jr., a part-time math instructor and son of the former Nevada legislator, filed to run for mayor against incumbent Carolyn Goodman.
Jesse “Jake” Holder, a former Assembly candidate, joined three others so far and filed to run for the Ward 1 council seat to be vacated by term-limited Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian.
The candidate filing period started Tuesday and ends Feb. 1. The primary election is April 2, and the general election is June 11.
CANDIDATE FILING
Las Vegas
Mayor
Carolyn Goodman (i)
Vance “Stretch” Sanders
Jack L. Schofield Jr
Las Vegas City Council
Ward 1
Drew Dondero
Brian Knudsen
Sherman Ray
Jesse “Jake” Holder
Ward 3
Aaron Bautista
Melissa Clary
David Lopez
Shawn Mooneyham
Ward 5
Cedric Crear (i)
———
Henderson
Ward 1
Eddie Hamilton
Michelle Romero
Ward 2
Dan Shaw (i)
Ward 4
Dan Stewart (i)
Municipal Court Dept 1
Mark Stevens (i)
North Las Vegas
Ward 4
Richard Cherchio (i)
George Warner
Lamont Riley
Pete Shields
Boulder City
Mayor
Warren Harhay
Kiernan McManus
Rod Woodbury (i)
Council at-large
James Adams
Claudia Bridges
Judy Dechaine
Trenton Motley
Rich Shuman
Tom Tyler