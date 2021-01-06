Las Vegas mayor to deliver virtual State of City address

In a sign of the times, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City address through television and social media on Thursday.

The virtual delivery will be broadcast on KLCV Channel 2 as well as the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages beginning at 5 p.m., according to the city.

The yearly address offers Goodman an opportunity to provide her vision for the upcoming year and beyond. The city is encouraging people to use the hashtag #stateofvegas on social media to engage with the mayor’s remarks.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he would also virtually give the biennial State of the State address, scheduled for Jan. 19.

