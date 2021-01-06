56°F
Las Vegas mayor to deliver virtual State of City address

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2021 - 3:57 pm
 
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks before reading the names of the victims killed in the Ro ...
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks before reading the names of the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting during a remembrance ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a sign of the times, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City address through television and social media on Thursday, foregoing the typical in-person presentation due to the pandemic.

The virtual delivery will be broadcast on KLCV Channel 2 as well as the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages beginning at 5 p.m., according to the city.

The yearly address offers Goodman an opportunity to provide her vision for the upcoming year and beyond. The city is encouraging people to use the hashtag #stateofvegas on social media to engage with the mayor’s remarks.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he would also virtually give the biennial State of the State address, scheduled for Jan. 19.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

