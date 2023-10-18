Las Vegas mayoral candidates tout their bona fides in 1st candidate forum

The candidate forum, held in a packed room at the East Las Vegas Library, was hosted by the Clark County Chamber of Commerce.

From left, candidates for mayor of Las Vegas Donna Miller, Kara Jenkins, Victoria Seaman and Shelley Berkley participate during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Candidates for mayor of Las Vegas participate during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victoria Seaman speaks during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Berkley gives a response during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Donna Miller speaks during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kara Jenkins speaks during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, candidates for mayor of Las Vegas Donna Miller, Kara Jenkins, Victoria Seaman and Shelley Berkley participate during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victoria Seaman speaks during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kara Jenkins speaks during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victoria Seaman speaks during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Berkley greets audience members during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victoria Seaman, center, speaks with an audience member during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Berkley gives an interview during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kara Jenkins and Victoria Seaman speak during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Berkley greets audience members during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kara Jenkins, left, and Shelley Berkley speak during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, candidates for mayor of Las Vegas Donna Miller, Kara Jenkins, Victoria Seaman and Shelley Berkley participate during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shelley Berkley gives a response during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Donna Miller listens to another during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kara Jenkins speaks during a forum at the East Las Vegas Library on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four city of Las Vegas mayoral candidates on Tuesday evening showcased their bona fides in their first public face-off in what is become a crowded race to replace term-limited Mayor Carolyn Goodman next year.

The candidate forum, held in a packed room at the East Las Vegas Library, was hosted by the Clark County Chamber of Commerce.

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Kara Jenkins, who is the appointed administrator of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, and Donna Miller, who is a medical professional and businesswoman, discussed topics including economic development, homelessness and crime.

Their political opponents, such as Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear and businesswoman Deb Peck, did not respond to an invitation, organizers said.

Other candidates who’ve thrown their hat in the race will have opportunities to speak at other forums, organizers said.

Leadership

Jenkins has served as the Southern Nevada director of Access to Healthcare Network, a nonprofit that directs resources to marginalized communities, and as the state’s ombudsman under former Govs. Brian Sandoval and Steve Sisolak.

Miller, a Romanian-American, said she is “not afraid to step into the unknown.” She touted her experience as a nurse over more than two decades — an experience she said has helped her think critically. She also founded an air ambulance service.

Seaman has been in the City Council for four years, and served in the Nevada Legislature before that. She noted that she is already on the council and is intimately familiar with how the local government branch operates.

Berkley was a seven-term congresswoman and has experience as a state legislator and as a Nevada System of Higher Education regent. She stepped down as senior vice president of the Touro University system to again run for office.

Economic development

Miller said she would push to fast-track development in the city’s growing medical district and work on mechanisms to recruit and retain medical professionals through graduate medical education.

Jenkins wants to see an innovative and thriving economy and to look into the causes of the economic crisis. She said she would work to earn developers’ trust and advocate against wasting taxpayer dollars in litigation with them.

Berkley said that she admires the gaming industry but noted that the economy also must diversify.

That would involve better-paying jobs and education. She said that the city also must invest in modern public transportation.

Seaman said the city should keep investing in but also diversifying the sports economy to include other sports. She also said that as the city continues to expand, so must mixed-use development that includes affordable housing.

Homelessness

Jenkins said she would launch a public-private task force within the first 100 days in office to look at the causes of homelessness.

Miller said a change in culture is needed in how residents view unsheltered locals. While continuing to advocate for wraparound services, she said she also would like to see further investment in preventative programs, such as housing and mental health.

“We cannot afford to end up like other cities like Portland, Los Angeles and San Francisco, where we put a Band-Aid on the problem,” Seaman said.

She said she was proud of the city’s 2019 camping ban that has given police the power to arrest those who sleep in public places, such as downtown, if there is adequate shelter space available. At the same time, she said, the city expanded its social services efforts to try to keep the homeless population out of jail.

Berkley said the city has to build a public mental health facility to help the unsheltered population take care of some of the underlying issues.

She said that homelessness is a local, state and federal issue and that she’s well-positioned to address it because of her experience in three branches of government.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.