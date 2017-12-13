Las Vegas officials delay hearing on Badlands course proposal

The Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday night delayed hearing a new set of plans for developing the Badlands golf course, to the developer’s dismay.

The 250-acre site of the closed Badlands golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate lots and a hotel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 250-acre site of a closed Badlands golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate lots and a hotel, photographed on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The 250-acre site of the closed Badlands golf course is now slated for the development of condos, estate lots and a hotel. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The proposed development of the Badlands golf course has prompted a more than year-long fight between the developer and neighboring residents, including One Queensridge Place. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Las Vegas Planning Commission on Tuesday night delayed hearing a new set of plans for developing the Badlands golf course, to the developer’s dismay.

Commissioner Christina Roush pushed for the month delay because a general plan amendment for the Badlands property is slated for the commission’s Jan. 9 agenda. Developer EHB Cos. has proposed building roughly 230 single-family homes spread across a wide swath of the west Las Vegas golf course, which closed in late 2016.

The delay, which the commission approved in a 4-3 vote, was meant to push all the Badlands-related items to the same agenda “to spare everyone the aggravation” of hearing it twice, Roush said.

Developing the course is highly contentious among some residents in the surrounding Queensridge community, and public hearings on development plans there have stretched on for hours.

The developers submitted the general plan amendment “under protest,” said their attorney, Stephanie Allen.

Allen asked the commission to hold a public hearing and vote on the plans Tuesday night.

“This is another attempt to delay us,” Allen said. “It’s the same story every time we’re up here.”

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.