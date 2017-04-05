Las Vegas officials focus on internal candidates for city manager

Las Vegas City Manager Betsy Fretwell during a city council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, May 20, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The city of Las Vegas will search internally for a replacement for City Manager Betsy Fretwell, who is headed for the private sector.

The City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to direct the human resources department to begin looking for a replacement for Fretwell among current city workers.

Fretwell announced last month she was leaving the city in July to join tech company Switch. Mayor Carolyn Goodman said city leaders are “quite heartbroken” about Fretwell’s departure.

The other option on the table Wednesday was spending $50,000 to hire a headhunter that would conduct a nationwide search. Councilman Stavros Anthony cast the only no vote Wednesday.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.