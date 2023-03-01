Las Vegas OKs marijuana consumption lounge regulations

The City Council approved rules for up to 15 cannabis consumption lounges that might begin to open in the city beginning this year.

Marijuana plants in the flowering grow room of the Redwood Cultivation facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 2, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas City Council Wednesday approved regulations for cannabis consumption lounges that could begin to open in the city in the coming months.

A previous vote was delayed after provisional license holders and a cannabis trade group objected to a pair of proposed rules that establish licensing fees and would set a 1,000-foot distance between lounges and set initial application fees at $10,000 and $2,500.

The city did not budge on the separation distance but lowered the initial fees for so-called “social-equity” applicants from $2,500 to $1,500.

Provisional license holders who opposed the 1,000-foot distance say they don’t want to leave their business up to chance. As it is, they said, it’s been difficult finding prospective properties.

But applicants can seek waivers, which will be evaluated by the City Council. It will be up to the discretion of the seven-member board to approve or deny applications.

Additionally, the distance requirement could bulldoze the concept of an “Amsterdam of the West” that license holders envision for the downtown Las Vegas area.

A marijuana district would allow patrons to walk from one lounge to another and would set a national example for other jurisdictions that could legalize such businesses in the future.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board last year issued provisional licenses to five dispensaries that intend to open a consumption lounge attached to their business.

The other 10 licenses went to independent operators who intend to open standalone locations. Seven of those provisional licenses went to the “social-equity” applicants, who were adversely affected by marijuana laws before Nevada legalized the drug in 2016.

The initial one-time payments are separate from semiannual licensing fees and other licensing and waiver expenses.

But those fees would be “excessive” compared to other businesses, such as wedding chapels and restaurants, said Paul Murad, a real estate professional who has been advocating for the prospective applicants.

About 40 people affiliated with the cannabis industry met last week with Seth Floyd, the city’s director of community development to ask for amendments to the proposed ordinance.

Floyd said the city could start issuing business licenses as early as June.

Clark County was the only other area municipality that opted into licensing lounges. The county, which already approved its regulations, is already accepting applications from the up to 21 consumption lounges that could open there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

