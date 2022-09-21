Marijuana consumption lounges approved for Las Vegas

Cannabis consumption lounges are coming to the city of Las Vegas.

In this March 1, 2018 photo, Rick Thompson, clockwise from left, Keith Baskerville and Xavier Baskerville smoke marijuana while sitting in a booth in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. Cannabis consumption lounges are coming to the city of Las Vegas after a vote by the City Council on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In a 5-1 vote, the City Council on Wednesday denied Councilwoman Victoria Seaman’s motion to opt out of allowing such businesses.

Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony, who wasn’t at the meeting, did not vote.

By not responding to a letter from the state of Nevada earlier this month, the city automatically opted in to the licensing process, but still had an opportunity Wednesday to change course.

Unincorporated Clark County and Las Vegas will be the only jurisdictions in Southern Nevada to allow the lounges, which are akin to taverns, but with no alcohol sales allowed.

The businesses will allow marijuana customers to smoke the drug legally for the first time outside of private homes since voters legalized recreational use in 2016.

Most of the licenses will be issued to dispensaries with lounges attached or “adjacent” to the businesses. The city currently licenses 17 to 22 dispensaries.

Statewide, there will be 20 licenses issued to independent applicants for standalone gathering spots, half of which will go to “social equity applicants,” who’ve been adversely affected by marijuana laws before the state legalized the drug.

City Attorney Bryan Scott told the council that North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Mesquite had opted out.

City staffers will now need to iron out the 2019 Social Use Venue ordinance — which essentially lay the groundwork for consumption lounges in the city — to comply with state law.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the City Council will vote on the new ordinance.

Municipalities can strengthen, but not weaken a Nevada law that legalized the venues in 2021.

The announcement comes as the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board said a week ago that its 10-day application window for the licenses was opening up in October, and as Clark County works to finalize its licensing regulations.

Las Vegas expects its application process to open in the first couple of months of 2023, and Commissioner Tick Segerblom noted that the first lounges in the county are projected to open up early next year.

