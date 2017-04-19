Las Vegas working with soccer team to use Cashman Field

Fans watch a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas city officials will negotiate with a United Soccer League team to use the existing baseball field at Cashman Center, which the city will soon own.

The city received an unsolicited proposal from a USL franchise to lease Cashman and share the space with the Las Vegas 51s, who play at Cashman Field.

Brett Lashbrook, the owner of Las Vegas Soccer, LLC, sent a formal proposal to City Manager Betsy Fretwell April 10 for a lease agreement for Cashman by a proposed USL expansion team that would begin play in 2018.

City Economic Development Director Bill Arent emphasized that it’s early, but called this “an exciting first step.”

City officials have long tried to attract a professional sports franchise to downtown Las Vegas, touting the city as a possible location for an MLS franchise or the National Football League’s Oakland Raiders, who will move to Las Vegas by 2020. The National Hockey League’s expansion Vegas Golden Knights open their inaugural season this year.

“I believe Las Vegas is most definitely on fire,” Councilman Ricki Barlow.

The USL is a men’s professional minor league that serves as a feeder league for Major League Soccer. The league’s western conference has a number of teams that are fairly close to Las Vegas, in Phoenix, Reno, Salt Lake City and Carson, California.

The proposed USL lease agreement would allow the city to opt out if the Raiders decide to locate their stadium or practice facility at the site, if Major League Soccer awards Las Vegas an expansion team or if city leaders decide to tear down the existing Cashman facilities.

Under the proposal, the 51s, who have been pursuing a new stadium, would remain the primary tenant for the duration of their lease, which includes selection rights for regular home season games. If the 51s relocate, the USL team would become the primary tenant.

Lashbrook’s letter says in order for a proposed USL expansion team to begin using Cashman next year, the lease agreement would need to be finalized by the end of spring 2017 “to ensure the league has enough time to properly launch the new professional soccer team and ensure its long-term success in the Las Vegas market.”

If an agreement is reached, the team would shoulder the cost of running soccer operations at Cashman, Arent said.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will transfer ownership of Cashman to the city by June 1.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.