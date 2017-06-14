Michelle Fiore has inside track to win Las Vegas City Council seat

Kelli Ross, left, and Michele Fiore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore pulled to an early lead over Kelli Ross in the race to represent Las Vegas City Council Ward 6, according to early vote tallies Tuesday.

Fiore has nearly 52 percent of the votes to Ross’ 48 percent as of 8 p.m., pulling in 2,759 and 2,571, respectively, after the first round of votes were reported roughly 30 minutes after polls closed Tuesday.

After 12 years representing Ward 6, Councilman Steve Ross has served the three-term maximum. Kelli Ross and Fiore both handily beat out seven other hopefuls in the April primary.

The Ward 6 race grew testy, but the candidates’ campaigns did their sparring through statements and parody Twitter accounts rather than in person. Days after the primary, Ross challenged Fiore to a series of debates, but the two never met in a debate or forum setting.

Fiore, a former Nevada assemblywoman, has been no stranger to headlines in her political career, from getting involved in negotiations that led to the end of the 2016 armed standoff at Oregon’s Malheur Wildlife Refuge to modeling for calendars with firearms. Fiore unsuccessfully ran last year for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District seat.

Ross has never held public office. She ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2012 as a Democrat in state Senate District 18, losing to Republican Scott Hammond.

The Clark County Democratic Party filed an election integrity complaint last week, flagging thousands of dollars in expenditures from Fiore’s campaign fund to a political consulting firm she created dubbed Politically off the Wall as possible misappropriation of campaign dollars. The Fiore campaign has defended the practice. The complaint was still under review by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, as of late Monday, spokesman Kent Alexander said.

