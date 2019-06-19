Operator of Dotty’s slot machine parlors may buy Moulin Rouge site

The city of Las Vegas has agreed to waive $1.9 million in civil penalties imposed on the land if a deal is done as part of a settlement agreement on unrelated litigation.

Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., operator of Dotty’s slot machine parlors, is interested in buying the vacant Moulin Rouge property. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A trio of red mosaic columns are among the few relics left of the Moulin Rouge on April 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., operator of Dotty’s slot machine parlors, is interested in buying the vacant Moulin Rouge property, while the city of Las Vegas has agreed to waive $1.9 million in civil penalties imposed on the land if a deal is done.

The company’s interest and city waiver were detailed in a settlement agreement approved by the city council Wednesday to end years-long litigation between the two sides. Nevada Restaurant Services sued the city in federal court in November 2015 after the council repeatedly declined to issue a permanent tavern license for one of Dotty’s locations.

In March, the company was awarded a $3.9 million verdict and the city later filed an appeal that remains unresolved as of Wednesday. The settlement freezes litigation. It will ultimately dismiss the lawsuit and any judgment award, provided the city takes certain actions, according to a public copy of the agreement.

The Moulin Rouge waiver, despite being one of the settlement terms, is unrelated to any dispute within the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.