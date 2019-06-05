Road leading into Las Vegas’ Historic Westside to get upgrades

The stretch of road between the D Street connector and McWilliams Avenue will be closed. New median islands, a decorative fence and stone entry signs to be added.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, seen at Las Vegas City Hall in January 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The road leading into Las Vegas’ Historic Westside is being upgraded beginning Tuesday, in a project to include new fences, medians and stone signs that’s expected to last two weeks, officials said.

Construction crews are expected to perform roadwork on F Street between the D Street connector and McWilliams Avenue between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, resulting in that stretch of road being closed.

Southbound traffic on the D Street connector will be reduced to one lane at F Street, according to officials, who recommend D and H streets as alternate routes for north and southbound motorists.

Among improvements: new median islands, a decorative fence and stone entry signs on the north and south sides of the U.S. 95 bridge structure.

Mikon Construction, the contractor awarded the project, will be adding the median islands, restoring pavement and installing pavement markings. City staff will install the fence and entry signs.

Councilman Cedric Crear, whose district covers the Historic Westside, said in a statement that improvements will help visitors to safely view existing murals at the F Street overpass, as well as beautify the area.

