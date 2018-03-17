Ruben Kihuen not seeking re-election to congressional seat

The Nevada Democrat had said in December he would not run again for the state’s 4th Congressional District after women accused him of sexual harassment. In recent weeks, he had been reconsidering his options, but he did not file candidacy papers as of Friday’s deadline.

Representative Ruben Kihuen D-Nev., makes a statement condemning the temporary immigration ban during a press conference at Dina Titus' office on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen won’t be running for re-election after all.

In December, Kihuen said that he would not run again for the state’s 4th Congressional District after several women accused him of sexual harassment. But in recent weeks, he has been noncommittal to that position and had been reconsidering his options.

But when Friday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline came and went, Kihuen had not filed candidacy paperwork with the secretary of state’s office.

Meanwhile, five other candidates filed for Kihuen’s seat. The most notable of that bunch were state Sen. Pat Spearman and Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Allison Stephens. In total, 15 candidates are running for CD-4 this year.

The other three were Kenneth A. Wegner, Rodney Smith and Mike Monroe.

Other notable filings Friday:

— Andrea Anderson, the incumbent regent for District 12 of the Nevada System of Higher Education, withdrew from the race Friday. Four other candidates are running for the seat: Amy Carvalho, Andrew Coates, T. Rao Coca and Bob Gutschick.

— Two more people filed to run for Clark County School Board. Mike Thomas is running for District F and E. Christie Faux is running for District G.

— The Clark County sheriff’s race drew another candidate in Gregory S. Heiny.

— Democrat Angelo Casino withdrew his candidacy for Nevada Assembly District 12 and on Friday filed to run for Clark County assessor, setting up a primary between himself and Briana Johnson.

— Democrat Louis Toomin also withdrew from the race he initially filed to run in, switching from Clark County Commission District E to instead run for state Assembly District 15.

— Former Las Vegas Constable John Bonaventura, a Democrat, filed to run for governor.

