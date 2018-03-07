Campaign 2018: Kihuen reconsidering plans not to run, source says

A Democratic source close to U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen said the congressman is reconsidering his decision to step down, and is keeping “all options open.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, speaking in January at Sam's Town Casino, may reconsider his plans not to run for re-election in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. (Cristian De la Rosa/El Tiempo)

The House Ethics Committee announced Dec. 21, 2017 that it would establish an investigative subcommittee to review allegations of sexual misconduct by Kihuen. The investigative panel was installed on Jan. 2.

Kihuen, a freshman Democrat representing Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, said in December that he will not seek re-election after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and repeated unwanted sexual advances.

He has denied the claims against him, but has kept a low profile since in the halls of Congress since the accusations became public in November.

The 4th District favors Democrats in terms of voter registration, so it’s no surprise that Democrats are starting to line up for the chance to replace Kihuen.

Candidate filing began Monday and ends March 16. Although several candidates have said they will run for the seat, only Republican Cresent Hardy — whom Kihuen defeated in 2016 — and Democrat Amy Vilela have filed the election paperwork.

