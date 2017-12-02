Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen accused of sexual harassment

Allegations of sexual harassment against Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen by a former campaign staffer have led to calls of resignation from lawmakers and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Ben Ray Luján.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., speaks during a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) anniversary event at the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Allegations of sexual harassment against Nevada Rep. Ruben Kihuen by a former campaign staffer have led to calls for his resignation from lawmakers and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Ben Ray Luján.

A BuzzFeed News article published Friday reports that Kihuen, a freshman Democrat elected to the U.S. House in 2016, “repeatedly harassed and made sexual advances” toward a 25-year finance director during his congressional campaign.

The woman — identified in the article as Samantha — told BuzzFeed that Kihuen asked her on dates, propositioned her for sex and touched her thighs without consent on two occasions. Kihuen was 35 years old at the time.

The allegations, which Kihuen denies, have prompted severe backlash against the congressman.

“Members and candidates must be held to the highest standard. If anyone is guilty of sexual harassment or sexual assault, they should not hold elected office,” Luján wrote in a statement. “Congressman Kihuen should resign.”

Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who lives in Kihuen’s 4th Congressional District, also called for his resignation.

“As I said with Roy Moore, Al Franken, and others, if you engage in this conduct you need to step aside,” Heller said in a statement. “Ruben Kihuen needs to go.”

Kihuen denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

“The staff member in question was a valued member of my team. I sincerely apologize for anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable,” Kihuen said.

“I take this matter seriously as it is not indicative of who I am, but I want to make it clear that I don’t recall any of the circumstances she described. I was raised in a strong family that taught me to treat women with the utmost dignity and respect. I have spent my fifteen years in public service fighting for women’s equality, and I will continue to do so.”

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, who on the last day of the legislative session reprimanded former state Sen. Mark Manendo for sexual harassment and inappropriate misconduct, said the actions against Kieuen — a former state lawmaker — must be investigated.

"If there are allegations of misconduct, we should listen to women and a full investigation should take place immediately with serious consequences," he wrote.

“If there are allegations of misconduct, we should listen to women and a full investigation should take place immediately with serious consequences,” he wrote.

Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, and Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald also called for Kihuen to step down Friday.

