Spencer, Allen-Palenske lead in Las Vegas council races, early results show

Francis Allen-Palenske and retired Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer were leading in their races for two Las Vegas City Council seats early Wednesday morning, preliminary election returns show.

Allen-Palenske, a two-time state assemblywoman, and former Las Vegas Councilman Bob Beers are vying in Ward 4 in the west valley to replace Councilman Stavros Anthony, who is term-limited and running for lieutenant governor.

With all precincts reporting results — but with some mail-in ballots left to count — Allen-Palenske was leading Beers with 51.90 percent of the vote to Beers’ 48.10 percent.

Spencer was narrowly leading Brune in the race for the Ward 6 seat vacated by Councilwoman Michele Fiore, who is running for state treasurer. Spencer had 50.20 percent of the vote compared with Brune’s 49.80 percent.

Beers is seeking a return to public office after he was ousted in the 2016 election. Businesswoman Allen-Palenske was the first Asian American elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2004 before she lost her second re-election bid in 2008. Both cited public safety as top issues.

Spencer and Brune, both first-time political candidates, survived a crowded June primary.

Brune, who founded and led the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, said her expertise in Nevada law would have her “hit the ground running” on her first day of office.

Spencer, who was the face of the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit before he retired, said he would bring a new perspective to the council, and would advocate for public safety and keeping the “unique” rural feel to Ward 6, which includes the Centennial Hills area.

First Black mayor

North Las Vegas residents will elect the city’s first Black mayor, regardless of who wins the race.

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and state Sen. Pat Spearman are running to replace Mayor John Lee, who opted out of re-election in his unsuccessful bid for governor.

In early returns, Goynes-Brown was leading the race with 65.90 percent of the votes to Spearman’s 34.10 percent.

Both candidates advanced to the general election following the June primary.

They envision a growing and affordable community with a diverse economy, although Spearman says that little can be accomplished until the city first addresses affordable housing.

Invited to a debate hosted by the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Clark County’s Black Caucus, only Spearman showed up. A week later, Spearman’s son was jailed in the shooting of his cousin, who survived the gunfire at the lawmaker’s home.

Spearman was endorsed by the likes of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Goynes-Brown, who called the debate a “stunt,” touts her work as a councilwoman in getting the city out of near bankruptcy.

Henderson, other City Council races

For Henderson’s Ward 3, Carrie Cox and Trish Nash survived a six-candidate primary slate of candidates vying to replace outgoing Councilman John Marz.

Cox was leading with 51.30 percent of the vote compared to Nash’s 48.70 percent.

Cox, who nearly unseated Marz in 2017, was the presumed favorite during the primary, having obtained the endorsement from the Henderson police union.

But she came in second to Nash, a realtor, who came in first with about 4,200 more votes.

Both candidates mostly agree on the issues, including public safety, education and development.

Boulder City Councilman James Howard Adams is being challenged by Cokie Booth, and Paul Wanlass is trying to unseat Mesquite Councilwoman Karen Dutkowski.

The incumbents were losing by slim margins.

