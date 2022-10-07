Candidates trade barbs in Henderson’s open Ward 3 race

Charges of conflicts of interest and mudslinging have characterized the Henderson Ward 3 council race, in which the candidates mostly agree on the issues.

Henderson City Council Ward 3 candidates Carrie Cox, left, and Trish Nash (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson’s Ward 3 race is heating up with teacher Carrie Cox charging her opponent, Realtor Trish Nash, has too many conflicts to represent the residents of the district and Nash firing back that Cox is making up fake accusations to win the seat.

The general election for the race is in contrast to the six-candidate primary where Cox was the presumed favorite with Henderson Police Officers Association endorsement and a track record of nearly unseating the incumbent in the 2017 campaign. Nash surprised Cox and many observers by receiving 30 percent of the primary vote and 4,200 more ballots than second-place Cox.

Nash outspent Cox by more than eight to one and has funds on hand to do it again in the general election, campaign records show.

As of the July reporting period, Nash raised nearly $500,000, including loaning her campaign $300,000 in March. She has spent about half of it. Cox had about $86,000 in her campaign chest but more than half of that was loans from herself and her husband to the campaign. Cox spent about $30,000 by the July reporting period, records show.

Conflicts

Cox said she is selling her restaurants and retiring from teaching to focus on the council job while Nash’s real estate business will require her to recuse herself on council issues involving property and zoning.

“I don’t feel that people know what Trish does for a living — not that there is anything wrong with what she does for a living — but it will impact them,” she said. “I don’t want any voter regret.”

Nash shot back that Cox is peddling falsehoods.

“As a residential real estate broker, I cannot think of one conflict that would arise during my role as a Councilwoman,” she wrote in an email following up to a phone interview. “It is irresponsible for my opponent to consistently make up statements that have no merit.”

Cox also singled out Nash’s explanation of a 2003 DUI arrest that she pleaded down to reckless driving.

“I made a mistake when I was a young professional, nearly 20 years ago,” Nash told the Review-Journal for a story on the primary. “I have learned from my mistakes and take full responsibility for what happened.”

Cox pointed out that Nash was in her 40s when she was arrested and questioned her downplaying the arrest as a youthful mistake. “The DUI answer concerns me,” Cox said.

Nash dismissed the nearly two-decades-old arrest as irrelevant to the issues in the campaign.

“I accepted full responsibility and have since donated my time to organizations that provide individuals an opportunity for a second chance,” she said.

Mostly agree on issues

The back and forth may help the candidates differentiate themselves because they mostly agree on the issues in the campaign. Both believe public safety and managed development are key to keeping Henderson as one of the country’s safest cities and making sure there is enough water for all the new residents. Both want to improve the schools.

So voters will be left deciding on the two women’s resumes.

Cox served on the city’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Educational Excellence and Youth Opportunity and the Clark County Community Development Advisory Committee.

Cox promises to craft compromises to benefit everyone.

Voters ”want the ability to have their voices heard and someone who will come up with win-win solutions,” she said.

Nash, who has served for years on the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, including as its chairwoman, said her negotiating skills in real estate transactions will help her find solutions for residents.

“I have experience in high-level negotiations and will sit down and work for all parties,” said the 22-year Henderson resident. “I also have great institutional knowledge of the city.”

Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com and follow @ArthurMKane on Twitter.