Split Las Vegas City Council votes to repeal pet store ban

A split Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday repealed a ban on that would have kept local pet stores from selling animals they didn’t obtain from animal care facilities or rescue organizations.

U.S. Army veteran, Michael Neil, accompanied by his service dog Yamas, leaves the podium after speaking during the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Neil supports the repeal of a ban that would keep pet stores from selling non-rescue animals. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Department of Safety Deputy Chief, Michael Brown, right, speaks as Cynthia Leavitt, and Jim Rodger, left, both Animal Control supervisors, look on during the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The council is expected to vote on a controversial repeal of a ban that would keep pet stores from selling non-rescue animals. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

U.S. Army veteran Michael Neil, accompanied by his service dog Yamas, speaks during the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Neil supports the repeal of a ban that would keep pet stores from selling non-rescue animals. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Chelsea Conlin stands in line to speak during the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The council is expected to vote on a controversial repeal of a ban that would keep pet stores from selling non-rescue animals. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tracy Newmarch, left, and Denis Truscello, who oppose the repeal of a ban that would keep pet stores from selling non-rescue animals, attend the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The council is expected to vote on a controversial repeal of a ban. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Denis Truscello, who opposes the repeal of a ban that would keep pet stores from selling non-rescue animals, speaks during the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The council is expected to vote on a controversial repeal of a ban. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during the City Council meeting at Las Vegas City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The council is expected to vote on a controversial repeal of a ban that would keep pet stores from selling non-rescue animals. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The repeal vote followed hours of comments from passionate public speakers where those who wanted to keep the ban in place doubled the number of those who wanted it tossed.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who favored the repeal, wants to convene a committee look at stamping out “puppy mills,” large-scale and inhumane commercial breeding operations.

“We are opposed to puppy mills. Everything they are. This will not affect puppy mills,” Goodman said of the ban. “They’re going to continue to be there.”

Councilmen Steve Seroka and Ricki Barlow and Councilwoman Michele Fiore joined Goodman in voting to repeal the ban, which was slated to take effect Jan. 6.

Pro-repeal speakers pushed for the council to overturn the ban to maintain a choice for city residents. Pet shop owners said it would force them out of business.

“This is not the solution to end substandard breeding facilities, nor will it decrease the number of dogs we have at the shelter,” Puppy Boutique Manager Kathleen Vinluan said.

Councilmembers openly struggled with wanting to stop the pipeline of dogs from Midwestern puppy mills to Las Vegas pet shops, while not wanting those stores to close.

Petland in Boca Park and Puppy Boutique in northwest Las Vegas would have been affected by a city ban, which the council approved in 2016, coupled with a two-year delay before it took effect.

Owners of those two stores contend they don’t source their animals from puppy mills, so banning the sale of non-rescue animals wouldn’t curb the underlying issue of inhumane breeding practices.

Animal Control Supervisor Cynthia Leavitt said there have been complaints about both stores, but subsequent investigations showed the complaints about Petland were “unfounded.”

Animal control has asked Puppy Boutique managers to move an animal to a larger cage or to a different area of the store because they appeared sick, so they weren’t out for public display. The managers complied with the requests, Leavitt said.

No specific number of complaints about the stores was provided, but neither shop was issued citations, Leavitt said.

Las Vegas resident Sarika Goode said she visited both local pet shops this month and using the breeder documentation for specific puppies, she traced them back to out-of-state breeders that have been slapped with violations for not providing dogs with adequate veterinary care or bedding, in some cases.

“They may say that they get all of their puppies from reputable breeders, but it’s just not true,” Goode said. “They’re coming from puppy mills.”

Council members heard from 34 speakers before they cast their votes Wednesday. Councilmen Stavros Anthony and Bob Coffin and Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian voted to let the ban take effect in early 2018. All three supported the ban when the council voted in 2016.

“These two businesses had plenty of time to make a change of some kind,” Coffin said. “I’d like to see this thing have a chance to work.”

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.