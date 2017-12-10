Two injured in southeast Las Vegas apartment fire

A fire at the Maryland Haciendas apartment complex early Sunday morning reportedly led to at least one man jumping from a second floor window, according the Clark County Fire Department.

(Ablestock)

Twelve people, half of them children, were also displaced.

The fire department reports it responded to 1256 E. Hacienda Ave., Las Vegas, shortly after 2 a.m.

“Callers reported that one male jumped from the second floor window and a child was dropped down to that male,” according to fire department.

The man who reportedly leapt from the building was transported to a local hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries. At least one more resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the first is under investigation, and a damage estimate is pending.

A total of 36 fire department personnel responded to the apartment building.

