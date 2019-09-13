83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Lawmakers call for release of US man jailed as spy in Russia

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
September 12, 2019 - 6:50 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A Michigan security executive who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges since December is being held without cause as his health deteriorates under tough conditions, members of Congress said Thursday as they demanded his release.

A Russian court has repeatedly extended Paul Whelan’s detention in a cramped Moscow prison while he awaits trial on charges that carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

The U.S. Embassy said requests to send a doctor to examine him have been rejected.

“Russian authorities haven’t come up with any evidence, any charges against him, which is simply unconscionable to be able to pick an American citizen off the street and put him in a prison — and not a very good prison at that,” said Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan.

“After nine months, enough time has passed. It’s time for action, it’s time to release Paul,” he added.

Whelan, a corporate security executive and Marine Corps veteran from Novi, Michigan, was arrested outside a Moscow hotel. He was in Russia to attend a friend’s wedding at the time.

Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, denies the charges of spying for the U.S. that his lawyers said stem from a sting operation. Whelan’s lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it that he didn’t know about.

He has complained of poor prison conditions and has said his life is in danger, as a judge last month ordered him to remain in custody until at least October.

Peters joined other members of the Michigan congressional delegation at a Capitol Hill news conference to announce a resolution calling on Moscow to present credible evidence against Whelan — or immediately release him from jail.

“What has happened to Paul could happen to any one of us. Paul is an extraordinary brother, but he is an ordinary American citizen who traveled to Russia to help a friend and became trade fodder in a geopolitical dispute which is not of his making,” said Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.

She said it has been challenging to get information about her brother’s condition, including whether he has received adequate medical attention, or to communicate with him because of onerous restrictions imposed by Russia.

For instance, messages from the family have to be read to him because he is not permitted to have a piece of paper handed to him, nor can he hand back a paper.

“There are no phone calls allowed,” Whelan said. “We have not spoken to Paul. There are many bits of information that we see only via media or that we hear from this person or that person, and we have absolutely no way to confirm this with Paul.”

The resolution announced Thursday also urges the Russian government to provide unrestricted consular access to Whelan, and to ensure that he is given due process.

The case captured the attention of Jon Huntsman Jr., the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, who repeatedly visited Whelan, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
THE LATEST
From left, presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, former Vice President Joe Biden a ...
Democratic presidential candidates fire on Trump, Biden
By Bill Barrow and Steve Peoples The Associated Press

The debate is shaped by evolving issues of race, gender, generation and ideology that again exploded into public view on the debate stage Thursday night.

FILE--Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies at a House Financial Service ...
HUD watchdog clears Carson in $31K dining set order
The Associated Press

Investigators concluded that the furniture order went forward because career officials determined the existing dining set could not be repaired.

Outgoing Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks at President Donald Trump's Make America Great Aga ...
Trump aides heading to Nevada Basque Fry
By / RJ

Several current and former aides to President Donald Trump are headed to the annual Basque Fry, an event sponsored by former Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Z ...
Congress seeks to question Trump envoy in Taliban talks
The Associated Press

In a weekend tweet, Trump called off negotiations and canceled a meeting he said he wanted to have with Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 17, 2014 file photo, Ignacio Lanuza-Torres holds his son, Isaiah, 4 ...
US wants $100K-plus from immigrant who sued over forgery
By Gene Johnson The Associated Press

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Durkin says the government should be able to recoup its costs because Lanuza’s claim of malicious prosecution was frivolous.