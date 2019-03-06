Longtime columnist Steve Sebelius returns to RJ as politics editor

Steve Sebelius (Review-Journal file)

Longtime political analyst and columnist Steve Sebelius will return to the Las Vegas Review-Journal to head the newspaper’s government and politics coverage.

Starting Monday, Sebelius will bring his decades of Nevada politics experience back to the state’s largest newspaper. He also will write a weekly politics column in the Sunday Viewpoints section.

“No one in Nevada knows more about state politics and government than Steve,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Wednesday. “His vast institutional knowledge and understanding of the intersections of local, state and federal policies will serve Review-Journal readers well. We’re thrilled to have him back at the Review-Journal in a role that will improve our news coverage and strengthen our position as Southern Nevada’s government watchdog.”

Sebelius worked at the Review-Journal from 2000 to 2017 and had two stints writing political columns.

“Very excited and grateful for this new opportunity to cover a beat I love,” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Sebelius has been an on-air political analyst for KLAS-TV, Channel 8 for nearly 20 years and has co-hosted “PoliticsNow” on the channel since 2015. He will continue appearing on Channel 8 after assuming his new role at the Review-Journal.

Between 1993 and 2015, Sebelius appeared as a regular guest and guest host for “Nevada Week in Review” on Vegas PBS. From 2005 to 2011, he was editor of Las Vegas’ oldest alternative weekly newspaper, Las Vegas City Life.

Sebelius currently teaches reporting at UNLV.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.