Politics and Government

Maine bars Trump from ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs states’ authority

December 28, 2023 - 4:01 pm
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his ...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has barred former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president from elections.

The decision was made by Maine’s top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat.

She said she made the ruling because of Trump’s actions around the the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

However, Bellows’ office said that her decision will not be enforced until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision.

Colorado’s Supreme Court made a similar “bombshell” same decision earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislat ...
Lombardo chief of staff steps down
By / RJ

Ben Kieckhefer, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s chief of staff who saw him through his first year as governor, is stepping down in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane ...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 ballot
By COREY WILLIAMS and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

Michigan’s Supreme Court is keeping former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary election ballot.

