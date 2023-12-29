Maine bars Trump from ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs states’ authority

Maine became the second state to bar former President Trump from being on the ballot for 2024.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has barred former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot as U.S. Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president from elections.

The decision was made by Maine’s top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat.

She said she made the ruling because of Trump’s actions around the the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

However, Bellows’ office said that her decision will not be enforced until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision.

Colorado’s Supreme Court made a similar “bombshell” same decision earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.